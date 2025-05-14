16.5 C
Derelict property gutted by fire in Clee Hill

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A derelict property in Clee Hill was completely destroyed by fire in the early hours of today (Wednesday, May 14, 2025).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting the house fire at The Knowle, Clee Hill, at 3.51 am.

Three fire appliances from Cleobury Mortimer were mobilised to the scene. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Fire crews utilised a range of equipment to tackle the blaze, including Breathing Apparatus (BA), a covering jet, hosereel jets, and a main jet.

Despite their efforts, the derelict property was fully destroyed by the fire. Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, four hosereel jets, one main jet, and one covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Assistance was provided by Hereford & Worcester Fire Service.

