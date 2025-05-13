10 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- Advertisement -

Four arrested for drug offences in Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Four teenagers have been arrested after drugs were found in a car near Oswestry on Sunday afternoon (11 May).

Police officers pulled over a car believed to be acting suspiciously in Welsh Frankton at around 5.40 pm before carrying out a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers found a quantity of drugs, as well a machete and what is believed to be a firearm. All have been seized by police.

- Advertisement -

All four occupants of the car were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a firearm.

All four males, two aged 17 and two aged 18, remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies, from Shropshire’s Reactive CID, said: “This was some great policing work by local officers who were able to act quickly, which led to four teenagers being arrested for drugs supply in the county.

“Two weapons have also been taken off the streets as a result, and an investigation is now taking place to understand the circumstances.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP