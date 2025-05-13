Four arrested for drug offences in Shropshire

Four teenagers have been arrested after drugs were found in a car near Oswestry on Sunday afternoon (11 May).

Police officers pulled over a car believed to be acting suspiciously in Welsh Frankton at around 5.40 pm before carrying out a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers found a quantity of drugs, as well a machete and what is believed to be a firearm. All have been seized by police.

All four occupants of the car were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a firearm.

All four males, two aged 17 and two aged 18, remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies, from Shropshire’s Reactive CID, said: “This was some great policing work by local officers who were able to act quickly, which led to four teenagers being arrested for drugs supply in the county.

“Two weapons have also been taken off the streets as a result, and an investigation is now taking place to understand the circumstances.”