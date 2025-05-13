Contents of refuse vehicle catch fire on A41 near Market Drayton

A refuse vehicle was involved in a fire on the A41 near Sandford, Market Drayton, on Tuesday morning, May 13, 2025.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call reporting the LGV fire at 10.52 am.

Two fire appliances from Prees and Whitchurch fire stations were mobilised to the scene, along with an Operations officer.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, which was located in the refuse compartment of the vehicle.

The Police were also in attendance at the incident.

Firefighters successfully gained access to the refuse compartment to extinguish the main body of the fire. Crews were expected to assist the refuse vehicle in moving to a new location to allow for the safe removal of its contents and full extinguishment.

The stop message, indicating the incident was under control, was received at 11.35 am.