Telford Town FC Ladies Crowned Champions of the Shropshire FA Women’s League

Telford Town FC Ladies have secured their place at the pinnacle of the Shropshire FA Women’s League, emerging victorious with a commanding 15 – nil win against Prees Club United Ladies. Their triumph caps off a season defined by resilience, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Telford Town FC Ladies Team

From kick off, Telford Town FC Ladies showcased their skill and determination, navigating a fiercely contested match with precision and control. Their dynamic play and strategic approach proved decisive, ensuring their well-earned status as league champions.

Manager Elys Davies praised the squad for their exceptional efforts, saying: “Every player has contributed to this incredible achievement, demonstrating unwavering dedication and passion for the sport. This victory is a testament to their hard work, and I couldn’t be prouder of their growth and success. The future looks bright for this team.”

- Advertisement -

The significance of this win extends beyond silverware – it’s a milestone for Telford Town FC and a testament to the growing prominence of women’s football within the club.

Chairman Hayden Dando emphasised the impact of this moment, stating: “This championship victory is a defining moment for our ladies’ team. Their determination and unity reflect the very essence of Telford Town FC, and their success will undoubtedly inspire future generations of players. We’re immensely proud of everything they’ve accomplished.”

With celebrations well underway, Telford Town FC Ladies are already looking ahead, ready to build on their success and embrace new challenges. Backed by their loyal supporters and the club’s unwavering commitment, this triumph marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in their journey.