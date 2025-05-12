Shropshire Lib Dems outline urgent priorities for council reform

The incoming Liberal Democrat administration of Shropshire Council has wasted no time in demanding action over several tough issues faced by the County Council, giving an indication of their priorities to deliver fundamental reforms to the way the local authority works.

Councillor Heather Kidd, Leader-elect of Shropshire Council

Early meetings with senior officers have focused on reining in the Council’s much-criticised consultancy spend, putting in proper controls over the quality of pothole repairs and the Highways contract, and improving the customer service offering for residents reporting issues.

They have also raised a key manifesto promise on delivering a ‘devolution agenda’ for Shropshire, working in partnership with Town and Parish Councils to deliver key community services the way they are needed place-by-place, rather than catch all.

Councillor Heather Kidd, Leader-elect of Shropshire Council, said:

“This new Liberal Democrat administration is taking immediate action to bring about the changes which voters want to see in Shropshire.

“We’ve demanded action to rein in the Council’s consultancy spend, which went as high as £17,000 per-day on the Price Waterhouse Cooper contract alone under the Conservatives.

“We are also asking for serious improvements to be made as a matter of urgency to the way that our Highways contract works. Local residents deserve good value and are fed-up with shoddy repair jobs.

“As much as anything, our Council needs to become more open and transparent with residents. We’re going to be driving changes which make getting in touch, reporting issues, and getting real feedback easier.

“That’s proper community politics in action – having the Guildhall serve residents, not the other way around.”

Councillor Alex Wagner, Deputy Leader-elect of Shropshire Council, said:

“Early meetings with senior officers have been highly productive on a number of issues, including our call to devolve real power to communities over local decision making.

“We want to work as partners and equals with Town and Parish Councils to deliver services in the way that communities want them to be, rather than a top-down approach as we’ve seen in the past.

“We’ll only achieve real change by having grown-up conversations with communities about the challenges that the county faces, and how we can improve services if we work together. That style of working and cultural change is what we intend on delivering as a priority.”