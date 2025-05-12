Shropshire County Cricket Club power into NCCA Trophy quarter-finals

Tom Fell wants Shropshire to maintain the winning habit after playing a starring role in helping the county qualify for the quarter-finals of the NCCA Trophy.

Shifnal hosted Shropshire’s six-wicket victory over Staffordshire in the NCCA Trophy

Fell and Jacques Banton shared a third-wicket partnership of 142 as Shropshire impressively got the better of Staffordshire by six wickets at Shifnal.

It was a third victory from as many group games in the 50-over competition this season, with Shropshire two points clear at the top of Group 2 ahead of facing second-placed Suffolk at Mildenhall on Sunday.

“We’ve been fantastic,” said Fell, reflecting on Shropshire’s start to the season. “Throughout the whole competition, I think we’ve done all three things really well as a group. We’ve got a tight knit group and we’re all playing for each other.

“It’s shown in the way we’re performing. Hopefully get another win at Suffolk which will give us a home quarter-final, I believe, so, yes, keep our winning run going and hopefully see what we can do this year.”

On booking a place in the last eight of the NCCA Trophy with a group game still to play, Fell added: “That’s brilliant. We’ve performed really well the last couple of years in the 50-over competition without quite getting over the line.

“There’s always been one game in there that’s just let us down. To be through already’s good, but it would be nice to finish it off next week and keep that winning habit going.”

Staffordshire elected to bat in Sunday’s match and lost wickets regularly as they accumulated 213-9 from 50 overs.

The total was boosted by former Lancashire seamer Liam Hurt hitting 48, including 24 from the last over of the innings, before being run out off the final ball. Michael Hill earlier also made 48 and opener Matthew Morris contributed 35.

Shropshire’s spinners impressed with Joe Stanley (2-24), Lewis Evans (2-63), Banton (1-30) and skipper Charlie Home (1-38) all bowling good 10-over spells.

Rahul Kaushal, making his competitive debut for Shropshire at his home club ground, made 24 at the top of the order.

Then Fell and Banton, both former Worcestershire players, combined well to put on 142 for the third wicket with an excellent partnership which took Shropshire close to the finishing line.

Fell top scored with 81 from 94 balls, which included 13 fours, while Banton struck two sixes and seven boundaries in making 78 from 85 deliveries.

Andre Bradford and Home saw the job through to guide Shropshire to 214-4, with more than eight overs to spare, as Tom Brett took 2-45 for Staffordshire.

“We couldn’t have asked for much more really,” said Fell. “It did offer quite a bit to the spinners and I thought our spinners did really well, contained them well, and just kept taking wickets throughout the innings which restricted them.

“But we actually still felt, 215, if you get it wrong, it’s a difficult chase because of the way it did spin.”

Fell enjoyed batting with Banton as they played key roles in leading Shropshire to victory: “It’s nice batting with Jacques,” he added. “He’s very laid back, so it’s not overly intense out there.

“But I thought the way he played was fantastic. He’s showed a lot of signs since joining Shropshire last year and showed us what a great player he can be.

“He really showed his class, played really well, and it was just nice to spend some time with him out there.”

On his own contribution with the bat, Fell said: “It’s nice to spend a bit of time out there because I haven’t had much time in the middle this season so far.

“I felt a little bit out of touch if I’m going to be honest with myself, so it was nice. I felt a bit better today and, yes, hopefully it’s the start of a few more runs this year.”