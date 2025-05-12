The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH) is all set for lift-off with its new electronic patient record (EPR) system, called Apollo.

A multi-disciplinary team of staff at RJAH using the new Apollo Electronic Patient Record system. Photo: RJAH

The Apollo system, which is being supplied by System C, started to be rolled out on Friday and was completed yeatreday.

Apollo is an integrated digital record of patient care, drawing together information from all health systems that store patient information and data. It allows clinicians to order tests or medications electronically, review results remotely and see which beds are in use.

Sam Young, Deputy Chief Nurse and Chief Nursing Information Officer at RJAH, said: “Apollo will bring significant benefits for patients, from improving safety and the sharing of information between clinicians; to reducing repeat testing, hospital attendances and admissions; with improved access to appointment booking and rescheduling; and better support for patients to manage their own care.”

Apollo is a comprehensive solution that is made up from a suite of products that are integrated together. It will replace our current patient administration systems, which have been integral to the way patients receive care to-date.

It will be used for administrative and clinical record keeping, as well as to send discharge summaries to local GPs and others outside the Trust involved in a patient’s care, such as a district nurse.

The new integrated solution represents the biggest single investment this organisation has ever made in a technological solution.

Patients and members of the public are being asked to be understanding with hospital staff as they get used to the new system.

Mike Carr, Chief Operations Officer, said: “To make sure we still provide patients with safe, high-quality care during and after we go-live, we need to operate at a reduced capacity for a few weeks whilst our staff get used to the new ways of working.

“Our highly experienced clinicians are making the decisions to reschedule appointments where necessary, and we are doing our utmost to find the soonest available replacement appointments for those patients affected.

“We also ask people attending for scheduled appointments to be patient if they take a little longer than expected while our staff adapt to a new way of working.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the support and understanding of our community as we make this significant change to benefit our patients.”