New sensors enable daily water quality monitoring at Shrewsbury bathing spot

A significant step towards improving understanding of river water quality at Shrewsbury’s newly designated bathing site on the River Severn is underway, thanks to funding from the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR).

Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council deputy leader elect, Dan Trewin Environment Agency, Julia Buckley MP and Matt Smith RSPAWIR. Photo: Shropshire Council

The RSPAWIR has approved a project application from the Environment Agency to install advanced sensors at the bathing location. This new technology will enable environmental experts to monitor key indicators, including bacteria like E.coli, on a daily basis.

This trial represents a substantial increase in monitoring frequency compared to the statutory manual readings, which will continue to be taken once a week during the official bathing season (May 15 to September 30). The new sensors are designed to gather daily readings remotely, providing a near real-time picture of water conditions.

- Advertisement -

Beyond bacterial levels, the sensors will also integrate rainfall data and other scientific measurements. This comprehensive data set aims to provide deeper insights into the impact of environmental factors, particularly rainfall from the upstream catchment, on bacteria concentrations in the river.

The Shrewsbury initiative builds upon successful pioneering work already undertaken by the RSPAWIR at the designated bathing site at the Linney in Ludlow on the River Teme. Daily monitoring there has yielded valuable information, complementing the statutory weekly tests. The Ludlow project highlighted the significant correlation between upstream rainfall events and increased bacteria levels and helped establish clearer baseline levels during winter months.

Crucially, the data gathered from the Ludlow trial has been instrumental in the development of the Shropshire Wild Bathing app. This application, developed by Shrewsbury-based software developers Wolf Logic, uses the monitoring results to help potential bathers make informed decisions about when and where it is safest to enter the water. The app is now available on Android and the Apple app stores.

Matt Smith, RSPAWIR programme manager, commented on the success of the Ludlow project and its replication in Shrewsbury: “Our findings from monitoring at the designated wild bathing area in Ludlow have helped create a ‘real-time’ data base which recognises the effects of rainfall on bacteria found in the river water. It has helped build a better picture of the levels and types of bacteria in the watercourse, their potential sources, how they are affected by the environment and how they affect the ecology.” He added, “In addition, we have been able to work with Shrewsbury-based software developers Wolf Logic to create the Shropshire Wild Bathing app which will allow people to choose the safest times and designated places to participate.”

Councillor Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council deputy leader elect, welcomed the project: “This is a very welcome project which has a multitude of environmental and social benefits. Shrewsbury is built on the Severn like many other Shropshire towns and villages, and we must make the most of our splendid natural environment and heritage. The development of the app is particularly advantageous to people who enjoy wild bathing and use the Severn for sports, as it allows them the opportunity to make more informed choices about river safety and when they want to enter the water.”

As the Shrewsbury river bathing site was newly designated in May 2024, there is currently limited historical data available regarding bacteriological concentrations. This lack of data makes it challenging to provide river users with daily information on water quality. This proof-of-concept trial aims to significantly increase this knowledge base through the sustained, daily collection of remotely triggered data.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency emphasised the groundbreaking nature of the project: “Taking sustained, daily, pre-programmed bacteriological river samples is a first in the UK. Used in combination with rainfall, river flow data and continuous water chemistry data, this project will provide a unique insight for recreational river users at bathing sites to better evaluate personal river use. It will also allow us to better understand and identify the sources of pollution and inform our ability to influence and improve the health of rivers.”

The data collected during this trial is expected to provide invaluable information for both the Environment Agency’s efforts to improve river health and for the public seeking to enjoy the River Severn safely.