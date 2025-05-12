10.3 C
Ludlow Youth Centre services relocating following collision

Ludlow Youth Centre, home to the town’s Family and Community Hub services, remains closed after a heavy goods vehicle, caused damage to the building on April 28, 2025.

The damage caused following an HGV colliding with Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
The impact of the collision resulted in damage to the Ludlow Youth Centre and Community Centre, necessitating its immediate closure for public and staff safety while a thorough assessment and necessary repairs are conducted.

In the wake of the closure, Shropshire Council and partner agencies have been actively working to minimise disruption. Efforts were immediately made to contact individuals with pre-booked appointments to inform them of the situation and discuss alternative arrangements. The focus has been on identifying alternative venues within Ludlow to continue providing the much-needed services.  

A phased relocation of services is now underway, with activities and group sessions set to commence at Helena Lane Community Centre, located at 20 Hamlet Road, Ludlow, starting the week of Monday, May 19.

Work is also progressing to fully open Helena Lane Community Centre to accommodate all Family and Community Hub services. This includes efforts to facilitate evening sessions, although this is currently subject to approval due to required changes in the building’s opening hours.

