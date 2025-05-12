10.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
- Advertisement -

Lightning strike causes house fire in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A house on Three Ashes Road in Bridgnorth was struck by lightning this afternoon, resulting in a fire in the roof space.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.09 pm today, Monday, May 12, following reports of a house fire.

Two fire appliances, one from Bridgnorth and another from Much Wenlock, were quickly mobilised to the address near the Bridgnorth station ground. An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the incident.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters confirmed the incident involved the roof space of the property, which had been directly struck by lightning. Crews swiftly tackled the blaze using one hose reel jet and one covering jet. Four breathing apparatus sets were also deployed by the firefighters working to extinguish the fire.

As a safety precaution, the gas and electricity supplies to the property were isolated by the attending crews.

Firefighters brought the situation under control relatively quickly, and a stop message was received at 4.47 pm, just under forty minutes after the initial call.

The extent of the damage to the property’s roof space is not yet fully known, but the swift action of the fire service helped to prevent the fire from spreading further.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP