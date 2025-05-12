Lightning strike causes house fire in Bridgnorth

A house on Three Ashes Road in Bridgnorth was struck by lightning this afternoon, resulting in a fire in the roof space.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.09 pm today, Monday, May 12, following reports of a house fire.

Two fire appliances, one from Bridgnorth and another from Much Wenlock, were quickly mobilised to the address near the Bridgnorth station ground. An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the incident.

Firefighters confirmed the incident involved the roof space of the property, which had been directly struck by lightning. Crews swiftly tackled the blaze using one hose reel jet and one covering jet. Four breathing apparatus sets were also deployed by the firefighters working to extinguish the fire.

As a safety precaution, the gas and electricity supplies to the property were isolated by the attending crews.

Firefighters brought the situation under control relatively quickly, and a stop message was received at 4.47 pm, just under forty minutes after the initial call.

The extent of the damage to the property’s roof space is not yet fully known, but the swift action of the fire service helped to prevent the fire from spreading further.