Former BBC Journalist John Shone named Ellesmere Rotary Community Champion 2025

Ellesmere Rotary has honoured former BBC journalist and presenter, John Shone, with its prestigious Community Champion Award for 2025. The presentation was made by Ellesmere Rotary President, Jim Davies, during a recent meeting.

Jim Davies presenting the Community Champion Award to John Shone

John Shone was recognised for his significant and valued contributions to numerous local organisations within Ellesmere. He is a well-known figure for his support of groups including Save the Children and the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative, for which he notably secured and coordinated the recent visit of HRH The Princess Royal to the town.

The award came as a complete surprise to Mr Shone. Earlier in the meeting, he had captivated members with a talk reflecting on his remarkable 65-year career in journalism. Beginning as a 15-year-old newsroom messenger boy on national newspapers in Fleet Street, his path led him through newspaper reporting in London and North Wales, where he earned two awards for campaigning journalism in 1973. This paved the way for a move into broadcasting with BBC Television, working on the ‘Nationwide’ programme from Cardiff and London.

Mr Shone’s extensive career encompassed a variety of roles in radio and television, both on and off-screen, predominantly in news and current affairs, documentaries, outside broadcasts, and election specials. In the early 1980s, he was instrumental in establishing and running BBC Radio Clwyd, serving North East Wales, before spending ten years with HTV Wales as a news editor and general manager. He later returned to the BBC, working at Radio Shropshire and BBC Wales, eventually retiring six years ago.

During his talk, Mr Shone shared insights into the history of the BBC and spoke of working with many famous names. He also spoke movingly of the profound responsibility and honour he felt when bringing news of pivotal moments to the public, citing events such as the death of Princess Diana and the destruction of the Twin Towers.

Bob McBride, speaking on behalf of Rotary, thanked Mr Shone for his fascinating presentation.

Despite his retirement from full-time broadcasting, John Shone continues to contribute to local media outlets, providing news material primarily on behalf of the voluntary organisations he is involved with in Ellesmere. He is supported in his endeavours by his wife, Juliet. He is currently engaged in writing the script and preparing displays for the upcoming VE Day celebrations in the town.

Ellesmere Rotary President, Jim Davies, expressed the club’s gratitude: “We are grateful for the tremendous support that John has given to Ellesmere, and wanted to acknowledge this with the presentation of the Community Champion Award for 2025.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the activities of Ellesmere Rotary can contact Jim Davies via email at info@ellesmererotary.com or by calling 07464 951580.