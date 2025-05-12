Firefighters tackle blaze involving hedging and sheds in Morda

Fire crews were called to The Terraces in Morda, near Oswestry, on Sunday lunchtime to extinguish a fire involving a conifer hedge and three sheds.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Morda. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Control received the call reporting a shed fire at 12.47 pm. Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene, one from Ellesmere and one from Oswestry fire station.

Upon arrival, crews found approximately 10 metres of conifer hedging and three sheds well alight.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters used two hosereel jets to tackle the main body of the fire. They also employed drag rakes and other tools to access the affected areas. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

A utility company was also in attendance at the incident.

Fire control received the stop message, confirming the fire was out and the incident concluded, at 2.31 pm.