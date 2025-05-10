Special VE Day memorial unveiled in the centre of Telford

A special bench to commemorate VE Day has been unveiled as part of a celebratory event at Meeting Point House in Telford.

Sharon Dean, Lee Carter and Sascha Jenkyn at the unveiling of the bench

The event took place on the green outside Meeting Point House in Southwater on Thursday, May 8, and included stalls from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Aquarius mental health charity, Telford & Wrekin Council providing blood pressure monitoring, and Aimee’s Jewellery who donated a proportion of all sales to the Telford Veteran’s Trail.

Live music was provided by the Telford & Wrekin Virtual School Band, which is made up of children in care, who played a number of songs to entertain the crowds.

- Advertisement -

A two-minute silence was then held in memory of the ultimate sacrifice made by so many during the war, before the VE Day bench was unveiled by Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Lee Carter.

Sascha Jenkyn, front of house manager at Meeting Point House, who organised the event with Hummingbird Cafe manager, Sharon Dean, said it had been a wonderful morning.

She said: “It’s been amazing to see everything come together because it’s the first event we have organised on our own, so we were really pleased it went so well.

“The bench is handmade and looks beautiful – we love the splash of colour made by the Union Jack which makes it stand out, and we hope it will act as a memorial of VE Day for many years to come.

“It also provides another comfortable place for people to sit and enjoy the outside space we have here at Meeting Point House, which we are hoping to make more use of during the summer months.”

Anna Williams, of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which was one of the organisations hosting a stall in the event, added: “We are excited to be part of the Meeting Point House community, and fully support events like this which bring people together, whilst raising awareness of a range of valuable charitable organisations.

“It was a lovely event and we were delighted to be involved.”