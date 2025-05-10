Shrewsbury celebrates local heroes at 2025 Mayor’s Awards

Shrewsbury’s unsung heroes were once again celebrated on Wednesday night as the town came together for the fifteenth annual Mayor’s Awards, shining a light on the individuals, groups and businesses that make the county town such a vibrant and caring community.

Maggie Love received the lifetime Achievement Award

Hosted at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on the evening of Wednesday 7th May, the awards recognised outstanding contributions across a wide range of categories from business and tourism to community spirit, youth leadership, and environmental action.

Described as Shrewsbury’s very own version of The Oscars, the Mayor’s Awards are a highlight of the civic calendar, providing an opportunity to honour the everyday people doing extraordinary things for the town.

Presiding over the evening was Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor David Vasmer, who paid tribute to the dedication and generosity shown by this year’s winners.

“We’ve been able to shine a light on the unsung heroes of our community: individuals and groups who, through their quiet dedication and tireless efforts, make Shrewsbury such a wonderful place to live, work and visit,” said Councillor Vasmer.

“It’s a real privilege to celebrate those who give so much of themselves for the benefit of others, often without expectation of recognition. Shrewsbury really is a great town and this event has reminded us why we should be so proud of the people who make it what it is.”

This year’s Mayor’s Award winners were:

– Built Heritage Award – The Stew

– Business Award – Seb Slater

– Climate Emergency Award – Emma Bullard

– Courtesy Award – Shrewsbury Street Pastors

– Environment Award – Street Allotment Project

– Tourism Award – Sabrina Boat

– Youth Award – Katie Jennings

Shrewsbury Market Trader of the Year results were also announced following hundreds of public votes:

– House of Yum – Winner

– Corbetts – Second Place

– Moreish Café – Third Place

The Mayor of Shrewsbury’s Special Awards were presented to individuals and organisations that the Mayor has personally come in to contact with and who he has seen great dedication from either helping him during his Mayoral year or who has supported our community through exemplary service.

This year’s recipients were:

– 1st and Bowery

– Andy McKeown

– Amanda Jones

– John Edwards

– Brad Fitt

– Karen Corcoran

Each of these recipients has contributed to the vibrancy and wellbeing of Shrewsbury in their own unique way, from arts and performance to public service and community support.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award went to Maggie Love, a long-standing figure in Shrewsbury’s cultural and community life. From choreographing Grease in the West End to championing Shrewsbury’s rich heritage, Maggie Love has done it all. She’s inspired young performers, brought history to life on our streets, and filled the town with culture and creativity. With Shrewsbury in her soul, Maggie’s legacy is one of passion, performance, and unwavering civic pride.

As the evening concluded, the message was clear: Shrewsbury thrives because of the care, creativity, and commitment of its people.