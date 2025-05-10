20.9 C
Shifnal Businesses and Groups invited to Community Showcase Event

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live


Businesses and community groups across Shifnal are being encouraged to attend an upcoming event designed to highlight the wealth of activities and services available within the town.

Shifnal town centre
Shifnal town centre

The meeting, hosted by Love Shifnal, an organisation known for its various promotional initiatives in the area, will take place on Tuesday, May 13, starting at 5:30 pm.

According to Sally Themans of Love Shifnal, the event’s core aim is to strengthen community connections. “We held a very successful first meeting of this kind last year, when many of Shifnal’s groups and businesses came along to showcase what they offered the town,” she explained. “This event is all about bringing the community together, as well as sharing the work that Love Shifnal has done throughout the town this year and our plans for the coming year.”

This year’s gathering will feature presentations from various local organisations. Representatives from Shifnal Carnival and MHA, a group providing support for elderly residents, are among those invited to speak.

Attendees are also expected to have the opportunity to connect and chat with members from a range of other local groups, potentially including the Shifnal Scout Group, the local history group, the Millennium Garden project, the town’s shuttle bus service, the twinning association, and the youth club.

The community meeting is scheduled to be held at Shifnal Village Hall on Aston Street and will immediately precede the annual Shifnal Town Council meeting, which is set to begin at 7 pm in the same venue.

