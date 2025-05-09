17.9 C
Woman jailed for breaching Criminal Behaviour Order in Telford

A woman has been jailed for five months after breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in Telford.

Charlotte Corbett, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was given a CBO on March 15, 2025, which meant she was not allowed to enter certain shops in Telford.

On Tuesday 15 April Corbett stole minced meat worth £30 from the Co-Op store in Strichley, which she was banned from entering as part of her CBO.

Corbett also stole £36 worth of items, including toilet roll and chicken from Aldi in Snedshill, St George’s on Saturday 19 April.

She was later arrested and put before the courts, where she was found in breach of her CBO and given a five-month custodial sentence on Friday (May 2) at Telford Magistrates Court.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford Town Centre Team, said: “Thanks to officers and members of the public helping us to enforce Corbett’s CBO, a prolific Telford shoplifter has been put behind bars.

“As she already had a suspended sentence and a CBO in place, she was swiftly charged and remanded before appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, where she was handed the sentence.”

