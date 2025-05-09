Successful trial leads to Park & Ride service at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital patients and visitors are set to benefit from a permanent Park & Ride bus service following a successful trial.

A Shrewsbury Park and Ride bus. Photo: Shropshire Council

The service, a collaboration between The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Council, and Arriva, has been operating as a trial since January, allowing patients and visitors to use the existing staff bus service.

Due to positive feedback and the success of the trial, full access to the service for patients and visitors will be available for a small charge from Monday, May 19.

The current trial, which is free, will be extended and remain free until the permanent service officially begins on May 19. From this date, a charge of £1 per return journey will apply. Holders of a disabled person’s bus pass and children under the age of 16 will be able to travel for free, though children must be accompanied by an adult.

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at SaTH, welcomed the news. “We have been really pleased with the feedback from our patients during the trial and we are delighted to be able to offer this as a permanent option going forward,” she said. “We know that having an alternative to trying to find a parking space on site has been the biggest benefit to our patients.”

Ms Gardner added, “This is a great service for those who are able to use it. Using the Park & Ride is quick and easy and has the benefit of freeing up spaces for those who need to park at RSH. We will continue to look at all the ways we can improve parking on-site at our hospitals, leading to a better patient experience.”

Heather Kidd, Leader-elect of Shropshire Council, also expressed her delight. “I’m delighted that this trial service has proved to be both successful and popular and that it will shortly become permanent,” she commented. “It really does mean that patients and visitors don’t have to worry about driving to, or parking at, the hospital and I hope people will continue to make good use of it in the future.”

Patients and visitors can use the buses at any time between 6:20 am and 9:25 pm, Monday to Friday. Passengers should be aware that buses before 10 am and after 3 pm are likely to be busier as the service is also used by hospital staff. There is currently no service on Saturdays, Sundays, or bank holidays.

Buses run every 15-20 minutes from the car park at the Oxon Park & Ride site directly to the Treatment Centre, which is the current main entrance of the hospital. There is also a walking route from the Oxon Park & Ride site to the hospital which takes approximately 20 minutes.

Patients and visitors seeking more information or a detailed timetable can find them on The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s website.