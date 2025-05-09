Policing satisfaction levels fall in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Public satisfaction with West Mercia Police has seen a notable decrease in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, according to the latest perception survey figures released by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The survey, covering the period of October to December 2024, revealed that the percentage of residents rating West Mercia Police’s performance in their area as “excellent” or “good” has fallen compared to the same period in the previous year (October to December 2023).

In Shropshire, just over half of respondents (55%) gave a rating of “excellent” or “good” in late 2024, a significant drop from 64% in late 2023 – representing a decrease of almost 10 percentage points.

Telford & Wrekin also saw a decline, with 58% of residents rating the service as “excellent” or “good” in the recent survey, down from 63% the previous year, a drop of 5 percentage points.

Perceptions of police visibility varied across the two areas. Shropshire residents reported seeing officers or PCSOs less frequently, with only 15% saying they saw them at least once a week, down from 19% in 2023. Conversely, Telford & Wrekin residents felt policing was slightly more visible, with the figure increasing from 19% to 20%.

Overall confidence in the force remained high in Telford & Wrekin at 82%, mirroring the previous year’s figure and remaining above the 80% figure for the entire force area. However, confidence dipped in Shropshire, falling 3 percentage points from 79% to 76%, which is 4 percentage points below the force-wide average.

Despite the dip in satisfaction and confidence in Shropshire, other aspects of policing received more positive feedback:

– Residents in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin reported feeling 1% more informed about the activities of West Mercia Police.

– Confidence in being able to contact the force in an emergency increased in both areas: from 89% to 90% in Shropshire and from 89% to 92% in Telford & Wrekin.

– A high proportion of residents in both areas felt their locality was safe during the survey period, with 90% in Shropshire and 87% in Telford & Wrekin reporting feeling safe.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion acknowledged the survey results, stating, “While it’s good residents feel safe and able to contact West Mercia Police in an emergency, the drop in satisfaction levels is a concern and one I will be meeting with the Chief Constable to address.”

Mr Campion emphasised the importance of the surveys in informing performance discussions and ensuring the force addresses public priorities. He added, “I have been clear in my West Mercia Safer Communities Plan that I want to put policing back into the heart of the community, and I am unrelenting in my focus to seeing a greater police presence in town centres and supporting our rural communities.”

The PCC indicated that these survey findings would be central to upcoming meetings with the Chief Constable to identify reasons for the decline in satisfaction and develop strategies for improvement.