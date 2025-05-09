MP welcomes Shrewsbury GP Surgeries’ funding boost to increase appointments

Patients across Shrewsbury are expected to see a significant increase in the availability of GP appointments following the announcement of funding to upgrade local doctors’ surgeries. The investment is part of a national initiative aimed at modernising facilities and expanding capacity within primary care.

Julia Buckley MP

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, has welcomed the news that Riverside and South Hermitage surgeries are among over 1,000 practices nationally that will receive funding. This investment is earmarked to enhance physical spaces, including expanding consultation and treatment rooms, and optimising existing layouts to accommodate more patients.

Many GP practices currently face limitations in appointment capacity not due to staffing, but rather outdated or cramped premises. The national programme, backed by a £102 million investment – the largest in GP premises in five years – seeks to directly address this issue. The initiative is projected to enable over 8.3 million additional GP appointments across the country annually.

The funding aligns with the government’s broader strategy to shift more healthcare services into the community, thereby reducing pressure on hospitals.

Julia Buckley MP commented on the announcement: “It’s fantastic to see the government investing directly in our local healthcare system. Many of the surgeries I visit tell me that, while they have the capacity to meet the growing needs of our communities, they are unable to do so effectively due to limitations in their physical spaces.”

“This funding, which we hope marks the start of further investment in our preventative approach to healthcare, will provide immediate benefits to two surgeries in Shrewsbury and the communities they serve. It will also help alleviate some of the pressure on our hospital, benefiting the wider population here in Shrewsbury,” she added.

The upgrades are part of the government’s “Plan for Change,” which aims to improve patient access to care and deliver services closer to people’s homes.

Projects will be delivered during the 2025-26 financial year, with the first upgrades expected to begin in the summer.