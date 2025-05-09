Motorcyclist injured after collision on A53 near Market Drayton

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A53 near Market Drayton shortly before 3pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services, including fire crews, paramedics, and police, were dispatched to the scene. One fire engine from Whitchurch Fire Station attended.

Firefighters arriving at the site found a collision involving a motorbike and a car. Their immediate actions included dealing with a fuel leak from the vehicles and ensuring the safety of the scene.

The rider of the motorbike, a man, received treatment at the scene for injuries which are not thought to be serious. He was subsequently transported to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed their attendance, stating: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A53 at 2.55pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, from the motorbike. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”