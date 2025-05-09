Motorcyclist injured after collision on A53 near Market Drayton

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A53 near Market Drayton shortly before 3pm on Thursday.
Emergency services, including fire crews, paramedics, and police, were dispatched to the scene. One fire engine from Whitchurch Fire Station attended.
Firefighters arriving at the site found a collision involving a motorbike and a car. Their immediate actions included dealing with a fuel leak from the vehicles and ensuring the safety of the scene.
The rider of the motorbike, a man, received treatment at the scene for injuries which are not thought to be serious. He was subsequently transported to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed their attendance, stating: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A53 at 2.55pm, one ambulance attended the scene.
“On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, from the motorbike. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”