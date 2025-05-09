17.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 9, 2025
- Advertisement -

Hope hatches in Newport after tragic swan deaths

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

In a heartwarming turn of events following the tragic deaths of two parent swans in Newport, their clutch of 11 eggs is beginning to hatch at Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

The hatched Cygnets at Cuan Wildlife Rescue
The hatched Cygnets at Cuan Wildlife Rescue

The adult swans, a beloved pair nesting in Victoria Park, were discovered dead on Thursday, May 1st, it was initially believed they had been shot with an air rifle. However, police today said following further enquiries, and advice from animal experts, the swans were killed by another animal and there is no criminal activity involved.

There were 11 eggs on their nest, with swift action taken to recover the eggs and transport them to Cuan Wildlife Rescue, where staff immediately began the delicate process of incubation. Recognising the urgent need for a larger, more advanced incubator for the eggs to have the best chance of survival, the Much Wenlock-based charity launched an emergency fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

The response from the public was overwhelmingly generous. The appeal quickly surpassed its initial target. This enabled Cuan Wildlife Rescue to purchase a state-of-the-art incubator, significantly enhancing their capacity to care for the swan eggs.

Now, the dedicated work at the trust is yielding positive results. Some of the precious cygnets have already successfully hatched. Staff at Cuan report that other eggs in the incubator are showing signs of pipping, indicating that more arrivals are imminent.

The trust is hopeful that all 11 eggs will hatch successfully.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP