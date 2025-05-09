Hope hatches in Newport after tragic swan deaths

In a heartwarming turn of events following the tragic deaths of two parent swans in Newport, their clutch of 11 eggs is beginning to hatch at Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

The hatched Cygnets at Cuan Wildlife Rescue

The adult swans, a beloved pair nesting in Victoria Park, were discovered dead on Thursday, May 1st, it was initially believed they had been shot with an air rifle. However, police today said following further enquiries, and advice from animal experts, the swans were killed by another animal and there is no criminal activity involved.

There were 11 eggs on their nest, with swift action taken to recover the eggs and transport them to Cuan Wildlife Rescue, where staff immediately began the delicate process of incubation. Recognising the urgent need for a larger, more advanced incubator for the eggs to have the best chance of survival, the Much Wenlock-based charity launched an emergency fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

The response from the public was overwhelmingly generous. The appeal quickly surpassed its initial target. This enabled Cuan Wildlife Rescue to purchase a state-of-the-art incubator, significantly enhancing their capacity to care for the swan eggs.

Now, the dedicated work at the trust is yielding positive results. Some of the precious cygnets have already successfully hatched. Staff at Cuan report that other eggs in the incubator are showing signs of pipping, indicating that more arrivals are imminent.

The trust is hopeful that all 11 eggs will hatch successfully.