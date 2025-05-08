Work to build new wards at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital set to restart

Work to install two new wards at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) is set to restart this month. The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has appointed a new contractor, ModuleCo, to progress the scheme.

Survey and enabling works are expected to continue during spring with Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) construction partner Integrated Health Projects (IHP), in preparation for the new wards to open this winter (2025/26).

The two modern, purpose-built wards will be located at the back of the RSH site, near the current surgical ward. This new location will provide improved joint working and access between our surgical and rehabilitation teams, and a better experience for patients. It will provide additional space in the centre of the RSH site for urgent medical care, closer to the Emergency Department.

Plans submitted to Shropshire Council as part of the planning permission process also recognise the increased volume of construction taking place at the front of the site, as part of HTP. This aims to improve the experience for patients and staff on site as construction progresses.

The Trust says it is committed to providing a long-term solution to maximise the existing estate at both hospitals. This includes exploring opportunities for sustainable travel and ensuring the right size parking capacity is available to make travel and access to both hospitals a more positive experience for everyone.

A spokesperson for the Trust, said: “These two modern, purpose-built wards will make a really positive difference for our patients and a better working environment for staff. We are committed to working at pace with our new contractor and partners to have the wards operational this winter.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, during the building works, as we work to improve care for everyone.”