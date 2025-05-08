13 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Teenage boy arrested following rape in Telford Town Park

A teenage boy has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was raped in Telford Town Park on Tuesday evening (6 May).

The incident occurred at approximately 7pm in the woodland area near the Visitor Centre.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into police custody yesterday (Wednesday 7 May) on suspicion of rape, where he currently remains.

Detective Inspector Craig Newey from Telford CID commented on the ongoing investigation, stating: “Our specially trained officers continue to support the victim and her parents as our investigation progresses.”

Regarding the arrest, Detective Inspector Newey added: “Yesterday we arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody as our enquiries continue, but we are content we are not looking to identify any further suspects.”

He also extended thanks to the public for their assistance following an earlier appeal. “We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. We understand how concerning incidents of this nature are and will always take reports as such very seriously, and act accordingly,” he said.

