National Lottery Heritage Fund awards £9.3m to transform RAF Museum Midlands

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced a grant of £9,286,778 to the RAF Museum Midlands in Cosford, marking a significant investment in the site’s future.

RAF Museum CEO Maggie Appleton, National Lottery Heritage Fund Cheif Executive Eilish McGuinness, RAF Cosford Station Commander Wing Commander Penny Brady. Photo: RAF Museum

The news comes on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, a poignant reminder of the crucial role and sacrifices made by Royal Air Force personnel during the Second World War.

The RAF Museum Midlands is home to historic aircraft including the world’s oldest Spitfire and exhibitions on the Battle of Britain and Bomber Command.

Today’s National Lottery investment will support the museum’s “Inspiring Everyone: RAF Museum Midlands Development Programme,” aimed at transforming how the RAF’s 100+ year story is shared with the public.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, commented: “As people across the UK mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, it is evident that the legacy of the Second World War and our armed forces are a key part of our historical narrative. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we are delighted to help safeguard and share the heritage of the Royal Air Force for people to learn from for generations to come.” She added that the funding would unlock hidden collections, explore new perspectives, and create opportunities for the area.

A major part of the project involves creating a new Collections Hub. Currently, less than 1% of the RAF Museum’s vast national collection is publicly accessible. The Hub will open the doors to stored objects, allowing public access to nationally and internationally important artefacts for the first time.

The programme also includes the redevelopment of a 1930s hangar into a new exhibition and Learning Centre. This echoes RAF Cosford’s wartime role as a training hub, with a focus on STEM subjects, art, and design. A new exhibition will explore the RAF’s critical role since 1980, showcasing its modern mission and future adaptation in air, land, maritime, space, and cyber defence.

Beyond the buildings, the project encompasses a new public realm for outdoor events and relaxation, and a three-year Engagement Programme. The museum estimates that 20 million people in the UK have direct connections with the RAF, and this project aims to protect that heritage and inspire future generations.

Maggie Appleton, CEO of the Royal Air Force Museum, expressed her gratitude: “Warm thanks on behalf of all our team to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to all National Lottery players. This very generous support will enable us to engage with our communities and wider partners to care for and share our collections and their fascinating stories in new, ambitious and creative ways.”

Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Air Staff, also welcomed the funding, stating, “Development of the Museum’s Midlands site is strategically important to the Royal Air Force. The opportunities to improve our STEM outreach together, improve our exposure in a very diverse community, and improve how we tell the compelling story of our recent history are vitally important.”