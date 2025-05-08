8.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 8, 2025
GSM Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes takes on patron role with Shropshire charity

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The senior soldier in charge of the military side of the nation’s most important ceremonial events has added his support to the work of Shropshire Community Foundation.

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew 'Vern' Stokes
Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes OBE MVO DL of the Coldstream Guards has agreed to be a patron of the charity which raises and distributes funds to charities and community groups across Shropshire including Telford & Wrekin.

Based at the military headquarters in Horse Guards, London, GSM Stokes plays a pivotal role in some of the nation’s most significant ceremonies including the King’s Coronation and the Queen’s state funeral.

He was born in Madeley, educated in Wellington and now lives in Coalbrookdale. He was appointed a Member of the Royal Victorian Order in 2021 for his involvement in designing and running the funeral of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh during the pandemic restrictions.

He was awarded the OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list in 2023 and became a Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire last year.

GSM Stokes joins Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner as a joint patron at Shropshire Community Foundation.

“I am incredibly delighted to be a part of Shropshire Community Foundation. I’m excited to get involved and see what value I can add. This is a wonderful opportunity for me,” he said.

Chair of the Foundation, Selina Graham DL, said that it was a huge honour for the charity to have won the support of GSM Stokes.

“He works at the very highest level but still has time to remember his Shropshire roots. He brings an enormous amount of experience and knowledge to the charity and we are looking forward to working with him,” she said.

Information on Shropshire Community Foundation, its fundraising and grants is available via the Shropshire Community Foundation website.

