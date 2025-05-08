Fordhall Organic Farm introduces ‘Braille Trail’ for visually impaired visitors

The team at Fordhall Organic Farm have introduced a ‘Braille Trail’ on-site, providing a tactile experience for visually impaired visitors.

Improving accessibility at the farm is a key part of Fordhall’s ethos, the team recognising that while access to the landscape is something many take as a given, there are those who are not able to explore the countryside – no matter how nearby it may be.

Experiencing the outside world is a joy in of itself, with benefits both physical and mental. An off-road mobility ‘Tramper’ is already available to hire at Fordhall Farm – allowing those who are less able bodied to immerse themselves in the delights of the farm’s free-to-access trails. Generous donations from their ‘Appeal for Change’ campaign, enabled the purchase of this specialised vehicle by the not-for-profit Fordhall Community Land Initiative – the community-owned landlord of the farm. The vehicle has since been used by volunteers, event attendees, trail explorers, and even children on school visits and residentials.

As a welcoming environment for input and suggestions from their community, Fordhall enthusiastically takes on board ideas from supporters – indeed this is how the ‘Braille Trail’ came about. Having worked with the charity Scope, supporter and shareholder in Fordhall Community Land Initiative, Mel Jackson feels strongly about improving farm experiences for those with a visual impairment. Her kind donation has enabled the team to create a series of signs, featuring braille words and raised images.

Charlotte Hollins, General Manager of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative, said:

“We are so grateful to Mel for the generosity of her donation, and for encouraging us to improve the farm visit experience for those that are visually impaired. We truly believe access to the farm and surrounding landscape should be for everyone, and we are working hard to offer as many people as possible both full enjoyment and easy access.

“The braille signs can be found in and around the Welcome Shed (by Betty the Tractor), pig paddocks and Community Garden. They have been designed to celebrate the relationships between nature and farming, featuring both livestock and wildlife. Working with nature, rather than against it, is what our farming system is all about.

“If any of our visitors have any further suggestions regarding accessibility, we are all ears! Please do get in touch by emailing us on project@fordhallfarm.com”