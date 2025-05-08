Fire destroys shed, hedgrow and fencing in Shrewsbury

A fire on Ludford Drive in Shrewsbury last night destroyed a shed, a conifer hedgerow, and fencing.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call reporting the blaze at 10.37 pm on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury station were quickly mobilised to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus, hosereel jets, small gear, and a thermal imaging camera tackled the fire.

Crews successfully extinguished the flames, but not before the fire had fully destroyed one shed, an adjacent conifer hedgerow, and sections of fencing.

The stop message, indicating the incident was under control and no further resources were required, was received at 11.16 pm.