Armed Forces Hub to be named in honour of former Telford councillor

To coincide with the eightieth anniversary of VE Day, Telford & Wrekin Council, together with local town and parish councils and other partners, has today announced more details of the new community hub for serving armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.

Details released today (Thursday 8 May) confirm that following public consultation the new hub will be named The Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub and will be located at Dawley House, on Burton Street in Dawley.

Named in honour of former borough councillor Chris Turley, who passed away in August 2024, the new hub is being created in partnership with Great Dawley Town Council, Madeley Town Council, Donnington and Muxton Parish Council and Telford Mind. Armed forces veterans, family members of Chris Turley, leading councillors, borough MPs and partners including Telford Mind were all invited to come together to make the announcement.

The Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub will offer a one-stop-shop for serving forces personnel, those leaving service, veterans and their families offering specialist services and support, as well as signposting to, and help to access other services. The Hub will also provide a social space where armed forces personnel, veterans and families can meet with other like-minded people in a safe environment.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, said: “It is an honour, on this special VE Day anniversary, to be able to announce the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub, which will be opening soon at Dawley House.

“As part of our Armed Forces Annual Covenant Review in December we committed to investigating the viability of an Armed Forces Community Hub, so I am pleased that plans have reached this next stage.

“This dedication is a tribute and thank you to Chris, who was a remarkable man, a dedicated councillor and tireless advocate for veterans and the armed forces.”

Chris Turley’s son Andy said: “We are incredibly proud to learn that the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub will be opening in Dawley in honour of our remarkable dad, Chris. Our father was committed to supporting those in the armed forces, veterans and their families and to see that continue in his name is an honour and we are grateful to everybody involved”.

Louise Heap, CEO of Telford Mind, added: “Through our partnership with the borough and town and parish councils, Telford Mind has been delivering regular Veterans’ Cafés, offering a space to meet and talk to like-minded people and providing a range of support for veterans and their families.

“The new Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub will create a dedicated space for the whole armed forces community in Telford and Wrekin, providing support as well as signposting to and helping to access other services, all in a single location, with less travel, less form filling and help that’s tailored to meet local needs.”

Chris Turley became a Borough Councillor for The Nedge Ward in May 2011 and represented his community with pride, kindness and integrity until he stepped down in 2024.

Brought up in Edgbaston, Chris was recognised for his illustrious and distinguished service in HM Armed Forces, serving for 22 years until 1994, where he continued his career at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford in an operational role until his retirement in 2010. Chris continued to show his commitment to serving personnel and veterans as well as supporting the wider Armed Forces community in Telford and Wrekin through his position as Chair of the Armed Forces Community Covenant. When he wasn’t attending meetings or volunteering, Chris could be found working in his allotment or spending time enjoying historical walks within the Borough.

He also served as a Town Councillor for Great Dawley Town Council and Parish Councillor for Hollinswood & Randlay and Stirchley & Brookside.

Chris passed away in August 2024.