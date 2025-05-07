Telford & Wrekin Council launches ‘5 by 5’ initiative to boost school readiness

A new initiative designed to help parents and carers prepare their children for the significant milestone of starting school has been launched in Telford & Wrekin. Titled ‘5 by 5’, the programme is now live and accessible via a dedicated website.

Angela Ofori Asante and Edith Adom-Agyei with Councillor Shirley Reynolds

Developed by Telford & Wrekin Council’s education team with support from local family hubs, the 5 by 5 programme aims to equip children with key skills and confidence before they reach the age of five. The core of the initiative is a new website, 5by5.telford.gov.uk, which offers parents and carers a wealth of practical, accessible ideas.

The website suggests ten engaging activities categorised within five different themes. These activities are designed to foster crucial developmental areas in young children, including confidence, imagination, independence, social skills, creative abilities, and their understanding of the world around them. Many of the suggested activities are low or no cost and can be easily integrated into daily life, taking place in the home, local community venues, or the borough’s parks and green spaces.

The activities have also been designed to help meet the Government’s 17 early learning goals, providing a solid foundation for formal education. To help parents track their child’s progress, the website offers a downloadable ‘adventure card’ serving as a checklist for completing the recommended activities.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch. “I’m really excited and proud to welcome the launch of 5 by 5,” she said. “Starting school is a big milestone for all children and with an estimated 12,000 children expected to start primary school across Telford and Wrekin in the next five years, we hope we can support parents and carers through the initiative.”

Councillor Reynolds added, “Many of the activities we’ve suggested will be familiar and some are essential in supporting school readiness. We believe that if all children can try the activities we’ve suggested, it will support them to be happy, healthy and active and ready to start school.” She noted positive feedback received from parents already aware of the programme and encouraged all parents with children under five to visit the website and get involved.

The Council plans to work closely with early years providers, schools, community organisations, local charities, Family Hubs, and health providers as the initiative is rolled out across the borough.

The ‘5 by 5′ initiative is also seen as a perfect stepping stone to the Council’s existing ’10 by 10’ programme, which encourages young children to try ten fun activities by the age of ten to broaden their experiences. More information on the 10 by 10 programme is available at 10by10.telford.gov.uk.

The launch of the 5 by 5 initiative follows approval by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet members who voted in favour of the programme at the start of April.