Teenage girl raped in Telford Town Park

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for information following the rape of a teenage girl in Telford.

At approximately 7 pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 6th), a 13-year-old girl was raped in woodland near the Visitor Centre in Telford Town Park.

Description of the suspect released

The suspect is described as a white male, estimated to be between 15 and 18 years old. He is of average build, clean-shaven, and has short dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a hooded black puffer coat, a grey zip-up hoodie and matching joggers, and black trainers with white on the sole.



It is believed the suspect was seen in McDonalds in Telford shortly before the assault.

Police urge public to come forward

Detective Inspector Paul Drury from Telford CID is appealing to the public for any information or witnesses that could assist their investigation.

“We understand how worrying this incident will be for the local community, and I want to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible,” said DI Drury.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or was in McDonalds in Telford from 6pm to 6.30pm.”

“If you think you saw someone matching the description, please get in contact with us.”

Reassurance for the community

DI Drury added, “Officers will continue to be in the local area as our enquiries continue. If you have any concerns or information which you think could help, speak to an officer.”

Police have confirmed that “The victim and her parents are being supported by specially trained officers and are being kept informed as the investigation progresses.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is urged to contact police on 01952 214687.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.