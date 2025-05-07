Shrewsbury Town Council welcomes new era and leadership

Shrewsbury Town Council is set to embark on a new term with a refreshed political landscape following the recent local elections. The Council has officially welcomed its newly elected members, ushering in a period of change and renewed focus.

Leader Rob Wilson and Town Clerk Helen Ball. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

The updated political composition of Shrewsbury Town Council is as follows: Liberal Democrats – 10 councillors, Labour – 4 councillors, Green- 2 councillors and one Reform UK councillor.

A significant change sees eight new councillors joining the ranks. The Council expressed its delight in welcoming these new voices, anticipating that they will bring “fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the work of the Town Council” and are “looking forward to making positive contributions to serving the residents of Shrewsbury.”

At the same time, heartfelt thanks were extended to the councillors who are departing, including those who stood down and those who were not re-elected.

Elisabeth Addams, Mary Davies, Phil Gillam, Nat Green, Chris Lemon, Pam Moseley, Alex Phillips, and Becky Wall were all recognised for their dedicated public service. The Council acknowledged their “commitment to their communities, and support for the people of Shrewsbury over the years has been deeply appreciated.”

Assuming the leadership role for the new term is Councillor Rob Wilson, appointed by the ruling Liberal Democrat Group. In his initial remarks, Councillor Wilson paid tribute to the “hard work and achievements of the Council since its formation in 2009.” He framed the current moment as an “opportunity for a fresh start,” aiming to build upon past successes while strategically positioning the Council to address future challenges.

Councillor Wilson highlighted key priorities based on feedback received during the election campaign. “Residents on the doorstep during the election told us that they wanted to see the Town Council supporting our services and playing an even greater role in cleaning up our streets,” he stated. He committed to ensuring the Town Council is “visible and proactive in these endeavours, not just in the Town Centre, but in the surrounding neighbourhoods too,” citing the recently launched ‘Stepping Up’ team as an early example of this commitment.

Looking ahead, Councillor Wilson emphasised the need for a strategic review of the Council’s operations as it reaches 16 years of age. “It is right that we look at how the Town Council operates with a clean piece of paper and prepare it for the next 16 years,” he said. This will include “revamping some of its committees so that they are lean, agile and future proof,” which he deemed “essential to ensure we can protect the services most at risk and continue delivering for the people of Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Wilson also stressed the vital importance of collaborative working relationships with key partners, including Shropshire Council, Julia Buckley MP, the Big Town Plan Partnership, Shrewsbury BID, and other organisations such as Team Shrewsbury.

He praised the Town Council’s historical role as a “fantastic team player,” highlighting their “reliability and an enthusiastic and knowledgeable workforce with strong local leadership.”

He concluded by stating, “The Town Council often goes above and beyond for the town, and long may this continue. We look forward to working collaboratively to ensure Shrewsbury remains a vibrant, inclusive, and well-supported town for all its residents.”