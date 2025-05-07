Road closure confirmed for Rotary VE Day Celebration event

A Shrewsbury road will be temporarily closed next month as the town prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special celebration event.

Marshalling the road closure on June 1 will be Shropshire members of the Military Vehicle Transport Trust with their Willis Jeep and 1942 Dodge Command Car

Abbey Foregate will be the focus of activities on Saturday, June 1st, organised by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, necessitating a temporary road closure behind the Abbey to facilitate the event.

The celebration aims to commemorate the significant 80th anniversary of the Allied Forces accepting Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender, marking the end of World War II in Europe.

- Advertisement -

The choice of Abbey Foregate is particularly poignant, as the area was home to Shrewsbury’s Air Raid Precaution (ARP) HQ, located in the Abbey Station building, which protected the town’s skies during the war.

To allow the event to proceed, a section of Abbey Foregate will be closed to public vehicles between 7 am and 4.30 pm on Saturday, June 1st. The closure will affect the one-way section north of the Abbey Church, specifically from outside number 13 to The Gables (number 41) at its junction with the highway leading to Underdale Road.

David Morris, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and the principal organiser of the event, confirmed the closure details today. He stressed that while the road would be closed to public traffic to allow for event displays, normal rights of access for residents – both in vehicles and on foot – would remain exactly as they are currently.

Mr Morris explained that a letter detailing the plans had previously been hand-delivered to local residents by volunteers, and formal notice subsequently served on Shrewsbury Town Council. Further preparations have included meetings with Shropshire Council’s traffic engineer to finalise traffic management and on-site highway signage plans.

A key feature requiring the road closure is a planned display of WW2 military vehicles. Parking will be suspended from opposite number 18 to opposite number 24 Abbey Foregate specifically to facilitate this display.

“This section of road will be closed to public traffic – so that display vehicles can be parked – but access for emergencies, residents and church visitors will always be available,” Mr Morris reiterated. “For safety reasons we would be grateful if everyone could help us to keep any vehicle movements to an absolute minimum.”

He provided contact details for residents with concerns or requirements regarding large deliveries or vehicle movements, who can reach him on 01743 232651 or 07773 537564.

The VE Day celebrations will also include related events on Saturday, May 31st. This includes a re-creation of the ARP HQ inside the Abbey Station building and a WW2 Glenn Miller tribute concert scheduled for the evening within the historic Abbey Church.

Mr Morris highlighted the positive impact the event is expected to have on the area. “This event will bring many additional visitors into this part of town with a consequently advantageous effect on the prosperity of businesses in the vicinity,” he said.

The event is also being used as a platform for fundraising. “We are working in close partnership with the Abbey Church and Headway to raise money for both organisations as well as the Rotary Club’s other partners which include the Shrewsbury Foodbank,” Mr Morris added.

He concluded by expressing his hope that “as many as possible will be able to enjoy the celebration with us” and invited further enquiries about the VE Day Celebration to be directed to him.