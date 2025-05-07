8.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Oscar takes on Scafell Pike for charity challenge

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A young boy who has become an inspiration to many is once again gearing up to take on another major challenge for charity.

Oscar Smith - on top of Snowdon
Oscar Smith – on top of Snowdon

Oscar Smith, 10, a determined young boy from Shawbury, will be taking on England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike, on 10th May to raise funds for BBC Children in Need. This follows his inspiring fundraising efforts in 2023 and 2024, where he successfully conquered The Wrekin and Snowdon, despite living with cerebral palsy.

“We are so, so proud of Oscar and what he’s achieved,” explained his mum Steph. “He’s shown incredible strength and resilience and continues to inspire us every day. This year he wanted to keep with the theme and set his sights on the highest peak in England – which is quite a challenge for even the fittest of hikers!”

Having to walk partially on his tiptoes due to his condition, Oscar has tackled each challenge with unwavering determination. Last year he climbed up through the railway track and to the summit of Snowdon, an extremely tough 9 mile journey.

He inspired several others to join in on the trek, and raised an impressive £5,570 for Stand Up to Cancer—more than double his original £2,500 target.

His dad Liam, who works at Greenhous DAF, added: “He’s working hard to prepare and is really looking forward to taking in the views from the top. Once again he’d love for others to join in, or to donate towards his £5,000 goal.”

Oscar’s charity of choice this year is BBC Children in Need, which supports children across the UK who are facing disadvantage or hardship. Every donation will go directly to helping those children access the resources and support they need to thrive.

Donations can be made via Oscar’s fundraising page.

