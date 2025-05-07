Meole Brace footbridge to be removed for refurbishment

Meole Brace footbridge in Shrewsbury is set to be removed for a significant refurbishment, with a temporary footbridge to be installed to maintain pedestrian access during the works.

Meole Brace Footbridge. Image: Google Street View

The bridge, which spans the Rea Brook between the Meole Brace roundabout and The Brooklands pub, will be taken off-site to allow for refurbishment that is also expected to reduce overall costs.

The planned work includes a complete repainting of the structure, the installation of new timber decking, and the construction of terraced concrete steps on the downstream left embankment to improve safety for inspectors. In a notable change, the bridge’s colour will be transformed from its current green to the distinctive blue and amber colours of Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

To facilitate the removal and later reinstallation of the footbridge, overnight road closures will be necessary on the B4380 Hereford Road and Roman Road. These closures will be in effect from 8pm to 6am on the nights of May 24/25, and again on June 21/22, 2025.

In addition to the overnight road closures for the bridge lifts, lane closures will be in place to accommodate the temporary footbridge and associated works. A lane will be closed between 8pm and 6am from May 19 to 23, and then for 24-hour periods from May 23 to 26 and June 20 to 23.

Signed diversion routes for both vehicles and pedestrians will be in place during these closures. While a specific route will be signed, drivers may be able to use alternative diversions depending on their vehicle type.

Shropshire Council says that access to properties and businesses within the closure areas will be maintained whenever it is safe to do so.

All planned roadworks are subject to potential changes due to factors such as weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any alterations to the schedule will be communicated via yellow advanced warning signs and updated on the One Network roadworks website.