Mayfair Community Centre receives boost from NFU Mutual for new minibus

Local charity, the Mayfair Community Centre in Church Stretton, has received a significant boost to its vital transport services thanks to a donation of £7,899 from NFU Mutual, nominated by the insurer’s Kington agency.

The funding comes from NFU Mutual’s national £2.33 million ‘Agency Giving Fund’, now in its sixth year. This initiative is part of NFU Mutual’s broader £4 million commitment in 2025 to support both local and national charities delivering frontline services in rural communities across the UK.

To ensure donations reach the heart of communities, NFU Mutual’s network of over 280 agencies nationwide were given the opportunity to nominate local causes they feel make a real difference. The Kington agency chose the Mayfair Community Centre for its crucial work supporting local residents.

The generous donation will enable the Mayfair Community Centre to invest in another accessible minibus for their popular Ring & Ride service. This service provides essential door-to-door transport for individuals who are unable to use public transport or do not have access to a car.

Nicola Daniels, Chief Officer at Mayfair Community Trust, expressed the charity’s gratitude: “We’re so grateful to the Kington Agency of NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund. The money has gone a long way in helping us purchase another vehicle, to continue with our support of local people with mobility issues or no access to public transport.”

Highlighting the impact of the service, Ms Daniels added, “Last year there were 13,000 trips enabling people to get out to doctors, shops, post office, clubs and social activities.”

Tim Pote, Agent at NFU Mutual Kington Agency, commented on the nomination: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated The Mayfair Community Centre for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.”

Mr Pote further explained the alignment with the fund’s goals: “The purpose of NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund is to support local frontline charities who are providing essential services to people in our community, and our agency felt that The Mayfair Centre was a very deserving cause to champion.”