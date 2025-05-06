Telford bus strikes averted after Unite members vote to accept improved pay deal

Industrial action that would have had a significant impact on bus services in Telford has been called off after members at Arriva Midlands voted to accept a pay deal.

Over one hundred drivers, who are members of Unite, had voted to take strike action after years of below inflation pay increases, which left them worse off than drivers in other areas of the West Midlands.

Strikes which were scheduled to start today (6 May) with several other dates over the next three months – but the drivers, who were on £13.36 an hour, will now see their pay go up to £14 an hour from July 2024, backdated, with a further increase to £14.45 in July this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Arriva Midlands had endured years of being underpaid, but will no doubt now be celebrating this excellent pay deal.

“Once again this proves that Unite are winning for workers up and down the country.”

Following the successful negotiations with Unite, the UK’s leading union, Arriva Midlands will also introduce a sickness payment for serious illnesses scheme, which is part of a two-year deal along with pay, as well as improvements to overtime. Members voted 90 per cent to accept the deal.

Unite regional officer Stu Davis said: “This excellent deal brings a period of stability. Members are delighted with the result and it’s thanks to our team of reps who have diligently supported our ever-growing membership.

“The result proves that Unite membership and good terms and conditions go hand in hand.”