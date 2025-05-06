Shrewsbury to Mark 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Shrewsbury Town Council has revealed plans for a heartfelt community event to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on Thursday 8 May, with a series of poignant commemorations and joyful celebrations taking place throughout the day.

The day will begin at 8 am with a Proclamation by Shrewsbury’s Town Crier at High Cross on Pride Hill, echoing the messages of hope and peace from 1945. This will be followed at 9 am by the VE Day 80 Flag Raising Ceremony at the Quarry Flag Pole, a symbolic moment to honour those who gave so much for our freedom.

In the evening, St Chad’s Church will join the international commemoration with The World Ringing Out in Celebration of Peace, as its bells ring out at 6.30 pm, uniting communities near and far in a shared moment of hope.

The main event, titled “A Shared Moment of Celebration”, will begin at the Shrewsbury War Memorial in the Quarry at 8 pm with nostalgic live music from the fabulous Shropshire-based 1940s quartet, The Ronnie Singers. Their uplifting performances will set the scene for an evening filled with gratitude and unity.

At 8.45 pm, attendees will be invited to write personal messages on memorial cards, which will be placed around the War Memorial to create a striking collective symbol of tribute and memory.

Formal proceedings will commence at 9.15pm, featuring readings and poems, as well as a National Tribute delivered by pupils from Wilfred Owen Primary School alongside local Veterans. This powerful intergenerational moment of honour and remembrance will stand at the heart of the evening.

Following this, the Lighting of the Beacon will take place as part of a national act of remembrance. As the beacon glows, everyone will join in a communal singing of “I Vow to Thee, My Country”, a poignant expression of unity and pride.

Guests are encouraged to bring a chair, a picnic, and their families and friends to share in this meaningful day of remembrance and celebration.

Helen Ball, Town Clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said:

“VE Day remains one of the most important milestones in our national history. It is a time to remember the bravery, sacrifice and resilience of so many. We are proud to bring our community together for this very special evening at the Quarry’s War Memorial. Everyone is welcome. Let us stand together in honour, remembrance and gratitude.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury added:

“It is both an honour and a privilege to welcome everyone to Shrewsbury for this very special occasion, marking 80 years since Victory in Europe Day. This Thursday we remember not only the moment peace was declared but also the courage, resilience and sacrifice of those who lived through the war. VE Day 80 reminds us that remembrance is something we share as neighbours and as a nation. Let us come together to honour those who served, remember those we lost and commit ourselves to the enduring values of peace, unity and hope for the future.”