Severn Hospice nurse becomes life-size face of fundraising campaign

A dedicated nurse at Severn Hospice has taken on a truly unique new role – becoming the life-size face of the charity’s vital fundraising efforts this summer.

Abi White pictured with her life-sized cut out

Abi White, who provides direct care to patients at the hospice, has volunteered to be featured on a special cut-out figure that will tour the charity’s network of shops and appearances at events throughout the summer. The aim is to encourage more people to support the Severn Hospice weekly lottery and a special £5,000 summer draw.

Recounting her surprise, Abi said: “When they asked me to volunteer for ‘a quick photo’ I had no idea what I was letting myself in for and it was quite a shock when the bubble-wrap came off! But I’m so pleased to help in this way.”

Abi highlighted the crucial link between public support and her ability to do her job. “I can only do my job because our fantastic supporters are there for us, and our weekly lottery and summer raffle are such an important source of fundraising for us. When someone buys a ticket they are directly helping me care for a patient,” she explained.

The Severn Hospice lottery and special raffles recently celebrated a significant milestone, marking 30 years since their launch. In that time, these initiatives have contributed more than £20 million towards funding the charity’s compassionate caring services across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

In addition to her life-size appearances across the hospice’s area, Abi’s image is featuring prominently as the Severn Hospice summer raffle tickets begin landing on doormats, having launched over the weekend.

Abi added: “It’s a privilege to do my job, it really is, and I’m so proud to be doing something else to help local families. I’m already being asked for my autograph on the ward, so I’m telling them they can buy a raffle ticket and I’ll consider it! Great value at only £1!”

Tickets for the Severn Hospice summer raffle are available to purchase online, at any of the charity’s 32 high street shops, or directly from their receptions in Bicton and Apley.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit severnhospice.org.uk/raffle