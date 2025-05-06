New butterfly and moth guide launches in Telford and Wrekin

The astonishing variety of butterflies and moths in Telford and Wrekin are featured in a new guide encouraging residents to discover nature on the doorstep.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, far right, with Rick Shaw from Telford & Wrekin Council, Helen Watson, assistant headteacher at Holmer Lake Primary and pupils with the new butterfly and moth guide, pictured in Holmer Lake and Madebrook Nature Reserve

The full-size guide has been funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and compiled with the help of West Midlands Butterfly Conservation and the Butterfly Conservation Society, which reports that more than half of UK butterfly species are now in long-term decline.

From the critically endangered Dingy Skipper to the shimmering Green Hairstreak and the Marbled White, Telford and Wrekin is a haven for an extraordinary array of butterflies. This is in part due to its mining heritage with former industrial areas having poorer soils where wildflowers can flourish, as well as the protection of urban green space and network of green corridors. Of Britain’s 59 species of butterfly, 32 can be found in the borough.

Many colourful species of day-flying moths are also featured in the guide, including the six-spot burnet moth and scarlet tiger.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said:

“This vibrant guide showcases the incredible biodiversity found in our meadows, woodlands and heathlands and the range of habitats that help nature flourish.

“It is a sign of a healthy environment that we are home to so many species of butterflies and moths.

“As a council we work hard to protect and enhance our green and open spaces. From changes to grass cutting, which promote ideal habitat for pollinators, to designation and protection of over 300 green spaces and 23 Local Nature Reserves.

“As a result, Telford and Wrekin has four times the amount of green space recommended by Natural England and most residents live within 300 metres of a quality green space.

“So, grab a guide and head outdoors and celebrate nature on the doorstep. We hope the guide will encourage residents to cherish our green spaces and wildlife and help children connect with nature and become the next generation of nature-lovers.”

Pupils at Holmer Lake Primary School are already enjoying using the guide to look for butterflies and moths in Holmer Lake and Madebrook Nature Reserve.

Helen Watson, Assistant Headteacher said:

“We are delighted to be involved with the launch of this fabulous new butterfly and moth identification guide. It is so engaging and will support our science curriculum where the children learn about living things and their habitats.

“We are so lucky to be located right next to Holmer Lake and Madebrook Nature Reserve and we know there is no better way to learn about the natural world than with first hand experiences in the outdoors.

“All our children have been involved in nature engagement events led by the Friends Group and this guide will further support the children to find out much more about the wildlife and habitats in their area.”

To encourage butterflies and other pollinators, designated meadows across the borough will be left to grow from May until the end of the season as they provide ideal habitats for species to thrive.

The leaflet provides information about how to identify the different species and when and where to see them. It folds neatly for convenience – ideal for spotting species on the go or during a fun, family wildlife hunt – but also opens out into a full-size colour chart.

Copies are available in Telford Town Park Visitor Centre and some community centres.