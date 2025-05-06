Ice Age fossil discovery thrills pupils at Tilstock CE Primary School

An unexpected and exciting discovery has brought a touch of ancient history to Tilstock CE Primary School. A few weeks ago, Duke, a pupil from the Squirrels group, unearthed what appeared to be a fossil while digging in the school’s forest school area.

Peter from Shropshire Wildlife Trust pictured with pupils at Tilsock CE Primary School and fosil

Recognising the potential significance of the find, the school reached out to the Shropshire Wildlife Trust. Peter from the Trust kindly visited the school to examine the specimen.

He identified the fossil as a bivalvia, a type of marine mollusc, preserved within a piece of limestone. Adding to the excitement, Peter explained that the rock, containing the fossil, likely arrived in the Tilstock area during the last Ice Age, transported by glaciers.

The discovery sparked considerable interest among the children, who reportedly showed incredible curiosity and respect during the session with the expert. They were captivated by learning about the fossil and its journey from millions of years ago to their school grounds via the Ice Age.

Tilstock CE Primary School is dedicated to providing pupils with enriching, hands-on experiences that foster a deeper connection to the natural world and its vast history. This fossil find perfectly embodies that philosophy.

Headteacher Rowena Kaminski commented on the discovery: “We are thrilled by Duke’s incredible find and the enthusiasm shown by all our children. This fossil has ignited a wonderful curiosity and respect for nature among them.

“We are committed to providing enriching, hands-on experiences that connect our children to the natural world and its fascinating history. Special thanks to Peter from the Shropshire Wildlife Trust for helping us identify this remarkable fossil and making this learning experience unforgettable.”