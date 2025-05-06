Fire crews tackle hillside blaze near Oswestry

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) tackled a hillside fire near Selattyn, Oswestry, yesterday after a controlled burn spread.

Fire Control received a call reporting a “Fire In Open” at 11.17 am, in the Selattyn area.

In response, three fire appliances, including the Incident Support Unit, were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations. An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the incident.

Upon arrival, crews found that a controlled burn had spread to a hillside, affecting an area measuring approximately 100 square meters.

Firefighters used a variety of equipment to bring the blaze under control, including beaters, two hosereel jets, an extended hosereel, and a light fogging unit.

The stop message, indicating the fire was extinguished and under control, was received by SFRS at 12.46 pm.