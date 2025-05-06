9.7 C
Fallen power cable sparks woodland fire near Bomere Heath

A fallen power cable caused a fire in a woodland area at Leaton near Bomere Heath this morning, leading to a power outage that affected approximately 177 properties.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the incident at 9.55 am, although the incident is believed to have started around 9.30 am.

One fire appliance, including the Incident Support Unit, was mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury fire stations to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews used a variety of equipment, including beaters, buckets of water, knapsacks, and a lance from the Incident Support Unit, to contain and extinguish the fire within the woodland.

Utility company, National Grid, was also in attendance at the scene due to the involvement of live electrical cables. Firefighters worked to suppress the fire while National Grid personnel assessed the situation with the fallen cable.

The incident resulted in a power cut impacting around 177 properties in the local area.

SFRS confirmed the stop message, indicating the fire was under control and extinguished, was received at 11.50 am.

The scene was left with National Grid to carry out repairs to the power infrastructure and restore power to affected customers.

