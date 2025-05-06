AFC Telford Utd celebrates promotion to National League North

Thousands of AFC Telford United fans erupted in celebration yesterday as the club secured promotion back to the National League North following a dramatic 4-2 victory in their play-off final against Kettering away.

Fans watched the match on a giant screen installed at the club’s home ground, the SEAH Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Paul Shuttleworth

While the final being held away limited the number of travelling supporters, Telford & Wrekin Council stepped in to ensure local fans didn’t miss out on the historic moment. Arrangements were made for a giant screen to be installed at the club’s home ground, the SEAH Stadium in Wellington.

The initiative proved hugely popular, with tickets to watch the match on the big screen selling out, allowing 1,000 jubilant fans to witness the team’s triumph together.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, hailed the achievement, stating, “Firstly, this a fantastic achievement by AFC Telford and it’s great to see them win promotion back to the National League North. We are very proud of their achievement and thank the club for putting a spring into the step of our Borough today.”

Councillor Carter explained the council’s decision to provide the big screen support: “With away tickets limited to 600 at the Council we took the decision to support the club and the fans by getting the big screen in and we are delighted to say it was a huge success.”

He also paid tribute to those behind the scenes and the team’s resilience. “There’s a huge army of volunteers who have worked behind the scenes to make this season a success and we hope they enjoy this special moment which is only the fifth time in the clubs history that promotion has been secured,” he added. “It’s been a real example of never giving up in the face of adversity and Kevin Wilkin the manager deserves great credit for the way he has handled himself throughout.”

Councillor Carter concluded by reaffirming the council’s commitment to the club: “We will always be right behind the club in their pursuit of more success. A successful Telford United is great for Telford and Wrekin as a whole.”

The promotion marks a significant moment for AFC Telford United, returning them to the sixth tier of English football amidst widespread local celebration.