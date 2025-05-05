6.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Police appeal after anti-social off-road biking reported in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for information following reports of anti-social behaviour involving two off-road dirt bikes in the Abbotts Road area of Monkmoor.

Residents have informed the local policing team about the nuisance caused by the bikes. The behaviour is described as unacceptable, prompting the police to increase patrols in the affected area with the aim of encountering the riders and addressing the problem.

PC Katie Hill is the Safer Neighbourhood Officer dealing with this issue and is urging anyone with knowledge of the riders to come forward.

PC Hill said: “This behaviour is unacceptable, and by regularly patrolling the area, it is hoped to encounter the riders and deal with the matter appropriately and stop the problem from continuing.”

Anyone who has information that could assist PC Katie Hill with her inquiries is encouraged to make contact via email at shrewsburyCentral.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

