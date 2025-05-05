Man rescued after fifty-foot fall on Long Mynd

A 20-year-old man sustained severe injuries after falling nearly 50 feet on the Long Mynd near Church Stretton on Sunday.

The injured man was taken by the Midlands Air Ambulance to hospital. Photo: SFRS

Emergency services were alerted at 4.47 pm to the incident.

Two fire appliances, including the Incident Support Unit from Church Stretton, were mobilised to the scene.

- Advertisement -

They were joined by personnel from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, and the multi-agency West Mercia Search & Rescue team, who assisted the ambulance crews. Air Ambulance doctors were also in attendance.

The young man had fallen down a hillside in the Cardingmill Valley area, hitting rocks and hard ground during his descent. He suffered severe head injuries, concussion, a broken wrist, and a shoulder injury.

Firefighters from Church Stretton and members of West Mercia Search & Rescue worked together to extricate the casualty. They utilised an Xtract Stretcher to carry the injured man back up the hillside to the waiting Air Ambulance.

He was subsequently transported by air ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

The stop message for the incident was received by SFRS at 5:52 PM. The successful rescue was highlighted as another example of effective teamwork by local community rescue teams.