Man charged with murder following Shrewsbury death

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

Kai Sainz-Stafford, who is of no fixed abode, remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday, May 5, 2025.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 1.

Emergency services were called to Lambourn Drive in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, at 11.58 pm following reports of a man having sustained serious injuries.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.