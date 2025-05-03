8.1 C
Shrewsbury celebrates 600 years of the Loggerheads emblem

Shrewsbury Town Council is inviting residents to celebrate a landmark moment in the town’s heritage, the 600th Anniversary of the iconic Loggerheads emblem.

The three leopard heads, known as the Loggerheads, have represented the town since 1425 and remain a proud emblem of Shrewsbury’s civic identity
Friday, 2nd May 2025 marked exactly 600 years since the Loggerheads emblem was first recorded as a symbol of Shrewsbury.

The three leopard heads, known as the Loggerheads, have represented the town since 1425 and remain a proud emblem of Shrewsbury’s civic identity. Today, they are used by local organisations including Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

To mark this historic milestone, the Town Council is launching a Loggerheads Hunt. This free interactive trail invites families and individuals to find 20 specially designed posters featuring unique versions of the Loggerheads emblem. Each version has been sourced from a real location within the town centre, and participants will be challenged to match each image to its original setting.

Entry forms will be available from Quarry Kitchen, Coffee Evolution, Gelatistry and Stop Cafe. Once completed, entries can be submitted to Shrewsbury Town Council at 7 St John’s Hill, SY1 1JD. All correct entries will be entered into a prize draw to win a special Shrewsbury hamper. The competition will close on Sunday 31st August.

If any other cafes would like to hand out the trail sheets, please contact Shrewsbury Town Council at enquiries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk.

History enthusiasts can also explore The Mysteries of the Loggerheads, a specially curated walking guide created by local historian Mark Stewart.

The guide leads readers on a journey to uncover 100 examples of the emblem across Shrewsbury, showcasing how deeply the Loggerheads are embedded in the town’s story.

The booklet is available for £2 from Pengwern Books, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and Shrewsbury Library.

