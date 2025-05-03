Liberal Democrats take control of Shrewsbury Town Council

For the first time in history, the Liberal Democrats have won a majority in a Shrewsbury Town Council election – and are pledging ‘immediate action and ambition’ to tackle issues throughout the town.

Liberal Democrats have taken control of Shrewsbury Town Council following Thursday’s election

This follows an election campaign in which protecting local services was at the forefront of the party’s agenda, giving a clear mandate for change in the way the Town Council is run.

Since 2013, Labour have led Shrewsbury. The results today signify a clean break which will be marked by an ambitious plan to deliver more services and push for a devolution deal with Shropshire Town Council which allows Shrewsbury to take the lead.

Councillor Rob Wilson was today elected as the Shrewsbury Liberal Democrat Leader and will assume the role of Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council shortly.

The results of the election were as follows:

Liberal Democrats — 10 seats, 8,158 votes, 37.1%

Labour — 4 seats, 4,440 votes, 20.2%

Reform — 1 seat, 4,280 votes, 19.4%

Green — 2 seats, 2,995 votes, 13.6%

Conservative — 0 seats, 1,689 votes, 7.7%

Councillor Alex Wagner, who won Quarry and Coton Hill ward, said:

“This is a truly incredible result, more than we could have hoped for. We know that we now have a huge amount of work to do and a strong mandate to deliver change for residents.

“We’re going to prioritise protecting local services. Whether that’s investing in keeping Shrewsbury tidy, making our parks the best in Britain, or stepping up to fill the space left by the County Council as it goes through financial turbulence – we’re on your side.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported us, and to everyone who turned out to vote in general. This is a mandate for change and ambition in how we deliver services.

“We fully intend to repay the trust people have put in us with hard work all year round.”