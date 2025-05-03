8.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Late-night drama on The Wrekin: Two rescued after getting lost in the dark

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people who veered off the main path and became lost on The Wrekin were safely rescued on Friday night following a multi-team operation involving fire crews and drone support.

Tweedale’s 20C1 drone was deployed to provide an aerial perspective to the search efforts. Photo: SFRS
Emergency services were alerted at 10.31 pm when Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were mobilised to a rescue from height on the prominent Shropshire landmark.

Upon arrival, they joined colleagues from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations. It was quickly established that two people had lost their way in the darkness after straying from the designated track.

Firefighters initiated a search of the area using thermal imaging cameras and powerful torches.

As the search continued, and with the individuals still not located, a decision was made at 11.03 pm to request aerial assistance. Tweedale’s 20C1 drone was deployed to provide an aerial perspective to the search efforts.

The combination of ground crews and the drone proved effective. Thanks to the coordinated efforts and the use of technology, the lost individuals were successfully located.

They were then safely escorted back down the hill by the rescue teams and transported to safety.

