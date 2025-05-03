Jack Home returns to the Shropshire side to face Norfolk at Shrewsbury

Jack Home, the Worcestershire and England under-19 all-rounder, returns to the Shropshire side for Sunday’s NCCA Trophy match against Norfolk at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground at 11am.

Home replaces the unavailable Theo Wylie as the only change to the Shropshire team which started the season with a fine six-wicket victory at Herefordshire last weekend.

The match against Norfolk, winners of the NCCA Trophy last season, is the second of four group games for Shropshire in the 50-over competition, with the top two teams from each of the four groups progressing to the quarter-finals.

Shropshire head of cricket Ed Home said: “We’re happy with the side for Sunday. Theo was unavailable and Jack is available, so it works well for us.

“Once again we are grateful to Worcestershire. There is an established close relationship and they very kindly said Jack could play, which is beneficial.”

Home, who made his Shropshire debut against Cornwall at the age of 16 in 2022, enjoyed an exciting breakthrough to the Worcestershire first team last summer, initially in the One Day Cup.

He claimed 16 wickets in five matches, including a haul of 6-51 against Derbyshire, while he also made his County Championship debut against Warwickshire in the closing weeks of the season ahead of signing a three-year contract at New Road.

He was then called up to the England under-19 squad for the winter tour to South Africa, featuring in both the One Day and Test Series.

Having started the season so impressively against Herefordshire, Shropshire now look forward to their opening home match as they prepare to host Norfolk.

“Shrewsbury is a lovely place to play and Shropshire have many happy memories from matches there over the years,” added Ed Home.

“Whilst you have to be respectful of a side like Norfolk, one must also remember we did beat them the previous year in this competition at Whitchurch.

“We’re fully aware of what the challenge is ahead, but we are happy with the side we have selected for the game.”

There’s free admission for spectators to London Road for Sunday’s match.

Shropshire’s Squad

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Andre Bradford (Hallam), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Jack Home (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal). 12th man: Morgan Ward (Wellington).